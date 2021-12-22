Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 42.3% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $251.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.56. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

