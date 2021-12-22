Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 776 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.53. The stock had a trading volume of 150,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,445. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

