Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,252,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 78,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $222.72. 1,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.