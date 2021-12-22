Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 535 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.43. 91,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,782. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

