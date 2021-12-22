Beyond Finance Price Reaches $1.59 on Top Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00051858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.21 or 0.08167860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,390.74 or 1.00098253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00072159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

