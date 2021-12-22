BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,086,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 24.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 167,493 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 102.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.