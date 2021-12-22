Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) to report earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bilibili’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Bilibili posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.83). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth $569,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

