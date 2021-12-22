Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives $12.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

