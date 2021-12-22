bitCNY 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $437,071.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $437,071.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.69 or 0.08136197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,065.14 or 0.99908472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00073665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002663 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

