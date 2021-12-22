Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $600,662.67 and approximately $8,988.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013488 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00191292 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

