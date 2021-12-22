Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $752.72 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $752.72 million and $15.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $42.98 or 0.00087679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.62 or 0.00331769 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00139130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.