BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BGT remained flat at $$13.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,761. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

