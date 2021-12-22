BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 57 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

Shares of BLK opened at $910.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $924.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $899.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

