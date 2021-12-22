BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue $0.10 None Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $17.64.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.