BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue $0.10 None Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

