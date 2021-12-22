BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Down 11%

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)’s stock price dropped 11% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 85,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 801,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

