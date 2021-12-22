Blank Wallet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001368 BTC on major exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and $1.02 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.49 or 0.08159322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,039.06 or 1.00044208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00073169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

