BlockMesh (BMH) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $371,315.11 and approximately $246.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMesh coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlockMesh (CRYPTO:BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

