Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.45. 1,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

