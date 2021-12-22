Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 10,007 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. 219,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,434,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

