Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $506,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,450. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80.

