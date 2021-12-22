Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,708. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

