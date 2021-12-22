BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

SON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NYSE SON traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

