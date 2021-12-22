BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($73.37) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.10) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.08 ($73.13).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €58.86 ($66.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €57.95 and its 200 day moving average is €55.06. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

