BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €72.00 ($80.90) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNP. Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.10) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($69.21) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.08 ($73.13).

BNP opened at €58.86 ($66.13) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($77.72). The company’s 50-day moving average is €57.95 and its 200 day moving average is €55.06.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

