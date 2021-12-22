Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Bank of America

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $245.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $199.52 on Monday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $185.26 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.