Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 43,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 389,759 shares.The stock last traded at $56.06 and had previously closed at $56.13.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
