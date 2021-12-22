Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 43,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 389,759 shares.The stock last traded at $56.06 and had previously closed at $56.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.