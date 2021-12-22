Bottos (BTO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $80,314.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $691,653.31 and $80,314.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00209889 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.