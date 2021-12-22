Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BRZE stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Braze has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

