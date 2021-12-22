Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price Up 4%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s share price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.99 and last traded at $64.68. Approximately 3,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 372,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.22.

BRZE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

