Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 1,643 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 231,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRDG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. On average, analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $963,000.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

