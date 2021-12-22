Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

BCOV opened at $9.82 on Monday. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.51 million, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 154,357 shares of company stock worth $1,590,446 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

