Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 69,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.