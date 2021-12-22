Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Update

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCLE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $12,201,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $8,039,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,507,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,738,000.

SCLE opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Broadscale Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

