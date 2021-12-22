Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report sales of $353.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.29 million and the lowest is $352.90 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $88.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 298.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of APPS traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,294. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.21.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after acquiring an additional 249,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

