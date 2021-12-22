Brokerages Anticipate OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,148.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.31. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

