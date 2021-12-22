Brokerages Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 201,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

