Brokerages Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will post $2.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $7.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,732. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

