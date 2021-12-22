Brokerages Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLMN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.86 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

