Brokerages Expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) to Post $2.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) will report earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,617.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Ryerson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 15.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

