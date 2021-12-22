Brokerages Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to announce $381.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.49 million and the highest is $406.30 million. SLM posted sales of $366.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,618. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,093 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in SLM by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 48,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SLM by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,722,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in SLM by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,939 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

