Brokerages Expect Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $408.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) will post sales of $408.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.70 million. Ziff Davis reported sales of $469.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ziff Davis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.29.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $93.78 and a 1 year high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

