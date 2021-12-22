Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) PT at GBX 444.11

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.11 ($5.87).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.67) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.05) to GBX 495 ($6.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Beazley stock traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 444.90 ($5.88). The stock had a trading volume of 944,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,051. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.45. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 444.90 ($5.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 401.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 377.82.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

