Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target at $38.17

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. 7,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
