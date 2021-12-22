Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target at $38.17

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. 7,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Equities analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

