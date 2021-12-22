Brokerages Set ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) PT at €13.80

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.80 ($15.51).

ZIL2 has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.90 ($15.62) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ETR:ZIL2 traded up €0.26 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.68 ($12.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €10.12 ($11.37) and a 1 year high of €18.18 ($20.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.75 and a 200-day moving average of €13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.68 million and a PE ratio of 14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

