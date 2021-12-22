Brokerages Set Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target at $37.71

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,382,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,160,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FYBR opened at $29.18 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

