Brokers Issue Forecasts for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a report released on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

AQUA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.22, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

