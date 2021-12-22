Brokers Issue Forecasts for Insulet Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

PODD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $265.57 on Monday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

