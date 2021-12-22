Brokers Set Expectations for FedEx Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for FedEx in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the shipping service provider will earn $4.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $251.95 on Monday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.73 and a 200 day moving average of $261.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FedEx by 308.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,210,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

