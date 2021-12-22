BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million.

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

