Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BZLFY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered Bunzl to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,371.50.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $40.06.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

